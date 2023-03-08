The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Amy Stepnowski Sells 336 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amy Stepnowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HIG traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,961. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 26,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 649,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.