The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CEO Sells $48,317.24 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $48,317.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,128.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Honest Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HNST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 476,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,963. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $261.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

About Honest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honest by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 1,916,966 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 649,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 386.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,397,880 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Honest by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,521,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 240,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

