The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT Lowered to $46.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.88% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $46.87. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. Insiders own 4.02% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,324,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,988,000 after buying an additional 1,704,918 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,660,000 after buying an additional 1,556,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after buying an additional 1,324,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 226.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 993,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,605,000 after buying an additional 689,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $21,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

