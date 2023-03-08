The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Pennant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.
In related news, Director Barry M. Smith acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $66,736.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,536.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry M. Smith purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $66,736.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,536.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith acquired 25,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $383,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of PNTG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $398.95 million, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.11. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
