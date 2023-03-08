The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Pennant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at The Pennant Group

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $66,736.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,536.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry M. Smith purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $66,736.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,536.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith acquired 25,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $383,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Pennant Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth $293,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $398.95 million, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.11. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

