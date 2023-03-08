The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $137.05. 2,656,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,741,790. The firm has a market cap of $323.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

