The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.72) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.41% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RTN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.82) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 56 ($0.67).
The Restaurant Group Trading Down 15.4 %
LON:RTN traded down GBX 6.96 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 38.36 ($0.46). 15,353,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,734. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.96. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 25.06 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.02 ($0.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20. The company has a market capitalization of £293.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3,836.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.26.
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
