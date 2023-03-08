The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,179,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $241,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.53.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $220.50 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

