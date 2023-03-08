The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.33

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 21072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWGAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

