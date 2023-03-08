Think Investments LP Takes $12.13 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,756,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,126,000. NU accounts for about 3.7% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Think Investments LP owned 0.06% of NU as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NU by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,660,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841,311 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in NU during the third quarter worth approximately $5,788,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in NU in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in NU by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,467,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,857,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

NU Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE NU traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 8,087,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,579,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.