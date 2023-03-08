Third Avenue Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,196 shares during the period. Hawaiian makes up 2.3% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Third Avenue Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Hawaiian worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hawaiian by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its position in Hawaiian by 4.5% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,552,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after buying an additional 67,350 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 279,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,473. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.