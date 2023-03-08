Third Avenue Management LLC Has $17.54 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Third Avenue Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Old Republic International comprises 3.5% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $4,491,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 55.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 379,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 135,700 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

ORI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.38. 365,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

