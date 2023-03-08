THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.98

Shares of THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 2148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

THK Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

