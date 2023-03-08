THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. THOR Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-6.50 EPS.

THOR Industries Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several research firms recently commented on THO. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.