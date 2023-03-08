Threshold Price Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $327.12 million and $39.30 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036253 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00021769 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00222055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,728.23 or 0.99979777 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.903378 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03612262 USD and is down -10.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $38,106,600.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

