Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,524 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Gilead Sciences worth $113,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,862,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,658,000 after acquiring an additional 344,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,560,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,674,000 after purchasing an additional 355,044 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 115.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 431.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

GILD stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $80.22. 1,379,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,238,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.