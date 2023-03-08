Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,257,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 764,833 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $103,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $77.33. 1,409,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,655. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

