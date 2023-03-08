Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,879 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $191,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $1,666,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in United Rentals by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 177.1% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $3,782,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 21.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.46.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.38. The company had a trading volume of 174,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,277. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.