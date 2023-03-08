Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 657,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.76% of Casey’s General Stores worth $133,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ CASY traded up $6.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.35. The stock had a trading volume of 273,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

