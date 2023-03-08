Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Lowe’s Companies worth $155,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.95. The company had a trading volume of 896,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,238. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.41. The firm has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

