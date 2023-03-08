Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,689 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of ServiceNow worth $142,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $4.56 on Wednesday, hitting $449.37. The stock had a trading volume of 334,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.14. The stock has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.01, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

