Thunderbird Partners LLP Has $18.68 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 497,884 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up 5.2% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $18,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after buying an additional 2,005,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,358,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,842,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,167. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.