Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stock Position Cut by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. Tidewater accounts for about 9.0% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC owned about 4.51% of Tidewater worth $45,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Tidewater in the second quarter worth $90,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Tidewater by 8.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $51.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

