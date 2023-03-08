Tiger Global Management LLC Buys 577,933 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 5.9% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of ServiceNow worth $639,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $30,208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.33. The stock had a trading volume of 325,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.