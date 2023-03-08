Tiger Global Management LLC Has $362.74 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,703 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up 3.3% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $362,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 75.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after acquiring an additional 496,121 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $1,167,110.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,210 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,662.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $1,167,110.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,210 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,662.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $361,801.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,450,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,154 shares of company stock worth $38,957,228. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.72. 341,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,368. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $318.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

