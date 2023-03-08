Tiger Global Management LLC Sells 4,793,519 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Tiger Global Management LLC lessened its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,899,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793,519 shares during the quarter. Toast makes up about 1.5% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Toast worth $165,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth about $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Toast by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Toast by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
TOST traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. 2,540,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,526,043. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.
In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $7,615,588.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,912,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 398,944 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $7,919,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,912,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,999,190 shares of company stock valued at $38,214,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
