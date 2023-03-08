Tiger Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000. Dollar General accounts for 2.2% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Dollar General by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after buying an additional 596,393 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Dollar General by 51.0% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 130.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,001,000 after acquiring an additional 260,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 441.1% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,057,000 after acquiring an additional 239,330 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.82. 383,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.72.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

