Tiger Management L.L.C. Invests $2.61 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 592,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000. NU comprises about 1.1% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NU by 10.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,660,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,311 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,788,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NU traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,925,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,748,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.