Tikvah Management LLC Acquires 3,649 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 904,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. CompoSecure makes up about 2.1% of Tikvah Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tikvah Management LLC’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CompoSecure by 485.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CompoSecure by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 13,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $60,233.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,988,960 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 13,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $60,233.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,988,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,307.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 227,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $1,094,443.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,003,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,297,154.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,822,685 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,167. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CompoSecure Trading Up 0.3 %

CMPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. 15,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,617. The firm has a market cap of $531.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.13.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

