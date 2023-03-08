Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Shares Down 0.2%

Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 12,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Titan Logix Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.
Titan Logix Company Profile
Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers mobile monitoring systems, stationery monitoring systems, and smart truck systems. The company also offers hardware, including level gauges, displays, telematics, mobile accessories, flow meters, tank scan, and transmitters.
