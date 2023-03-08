Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
TITN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Titan Machinery Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
