Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Titan Mining Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of TI traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.62. 11,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.52. Titan Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$0.79.
About Titan Mining
See Also
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.