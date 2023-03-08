Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Titan Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TI traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.62. 11,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.52. Titan Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$0.79.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

