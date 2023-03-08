Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 142.4% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,101,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 5.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in McKesson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $338.11. 310,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,028. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.93. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $273.04 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

