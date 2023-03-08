Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 845,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,903. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $79.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

