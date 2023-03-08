Titleist Asset Management LTD. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $121,380,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,535,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,323,000 after purchasing an additional 661,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,979,000 after purchasing an additional 597,187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,257,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,675,478. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18.

