Titleist Asset Management LTD. Raises Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NET traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,756. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $132.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $874,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,839 shares of company stock worth $23,841,190. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

