Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,276 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.83. 701,358 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.99. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

