Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.32. 654,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,599. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average of $138.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

