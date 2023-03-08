Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.41. 727,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,637. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

