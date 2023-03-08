Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $219.38. 50,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,298. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

