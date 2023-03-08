TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Invests $77.41 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 473,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,407,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 7.0% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,307,000 after buying an additional 959,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,327,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,913,000 after purchasing an additional 557,838 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 330,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 471,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.20. 1,956,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,089,130. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.23 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $398.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

