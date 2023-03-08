Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,394 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $27,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 648,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,256. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

