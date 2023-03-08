Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.08.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $8.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.71. 1,527,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.37. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,674 shares of company stock worth $45,432,532. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

