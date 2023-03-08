Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $16.13 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 515,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,586 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $16,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,347,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

BEP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 73,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.