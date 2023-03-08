Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $4.39 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,607 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

BEPC traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.90. 162,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,692. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

