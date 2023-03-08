Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $43.63 Million Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,566 shares during the quarter. DT Midstream makes up 0.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.87% of DT Midstream worth $43,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 232,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,930. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.80.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

