Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 939,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,785. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

