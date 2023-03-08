Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,768 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 46,258 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 204,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

AQUA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 153,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.80.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

See Also

