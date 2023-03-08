Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 4,005 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 45,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 878,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERII. B. Riley started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Price Performance

In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 5,956 shares of company stock valued at $134,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. 21,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,629. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.16.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

