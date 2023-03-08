Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 0.7% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AWK traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,462. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.