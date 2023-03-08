Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $480,740,000 after buying an additional 97,047 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in American Express by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,922 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 257,906 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.62. 287,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,481. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.92. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $194.35. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

